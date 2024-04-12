V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given “Neutral” Rating at BNP Paribas

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of VFC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

