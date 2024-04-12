USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

USCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 3,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,023. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.35. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Howard Feinglass bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,680.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard Feinglass acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,864.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $196,184 in the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

