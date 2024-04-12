US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, an increase of 7,438.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.29.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
