US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
US Nuclear Company Profile
