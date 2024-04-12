US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

