Unum Group Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.26. 222,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Unum Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

