United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $57.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.81. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.