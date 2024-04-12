Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $231.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

UNP stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.14. 158,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

