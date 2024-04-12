Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 352.9% in March

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 352.9% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 22,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,256. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

