UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of UMB Financial worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661 over the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

