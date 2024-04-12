Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Ultra Clean worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 223,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $44.19. 39,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,241. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.