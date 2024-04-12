Ultimate Products’ (ULTP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

Shares of Ultimate Products stock opened at GBX 152.35 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.68. Ultimate Products has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Company Profile

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,346.34). Insiders own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

