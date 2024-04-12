Ultimate Products’ (ULTP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ultimate Products Price Performance
Shares of Ultimate Products stock opened at GBX 152.35 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.68. Ultimate Products has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).
Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultimate Products
Ultimate Products Company Profile
Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ultimate Products
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.