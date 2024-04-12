UBS Group Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.55 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

