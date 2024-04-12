UBS Group Lowers BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBBB. Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

BBB Foods Price Performance

About BBB Foods

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71. BBB Foods has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

