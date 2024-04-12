UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Stitch Fix Trading Up 3.4 %

SFIX stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.90. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.