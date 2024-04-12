TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Performance
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.33. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £202.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.50.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.