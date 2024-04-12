TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.96 Per Share

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

Shares of TFIF opened at GBX 105.88 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £791.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3,526.70. TwentyFour Income has a 52 week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38).

Insider Activity

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen purchased 47,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95). 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

