Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,940. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This is a positive change from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.