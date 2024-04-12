Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.16

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01), with a volume of 44358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80,000.00%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.