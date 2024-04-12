Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $167.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 175,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

