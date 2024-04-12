Truist Financial Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 74,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of UDR by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.