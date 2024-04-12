Truist Financial Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $42.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 74,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of UDR by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.