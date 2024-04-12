Triad Group (LON:TRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.00

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.20), with a volume of 10512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.16).
Triad Group Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.51. The company has a market cap of £42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6,375.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Triad Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Triad Group’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.
Triad Group Company Profile
Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Triad Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.