Triad Group (LON:TRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.00

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.20), with a volume of 10512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.16).

Triad Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.51. The company has a market cap of £42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6,375.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Triad Group’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.