Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $92.81 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.