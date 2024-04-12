Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.78. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

