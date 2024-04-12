Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.35. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

