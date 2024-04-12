TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $421.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $195.88 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.