Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $120.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

