Tobam Has $74,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in IDEX were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,939,000 after purchasing an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.12. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

