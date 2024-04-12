Tobam Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in State Street were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

