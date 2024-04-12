TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $131.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

TKO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 139,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

