Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Up 825.0% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:TYCMY opened at C$22.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.53. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$18.09 and a 1 year high of C$35.62.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

