Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 7,835,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

