Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 164,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 298,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Thermal Energy International Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

