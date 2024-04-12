The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 85.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

