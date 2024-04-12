The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,954. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $365.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.