The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.59. 1,580,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.