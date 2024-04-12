The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $171.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

