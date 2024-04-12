The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

Kroger stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.