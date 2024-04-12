The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.60. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 41,276 shares traded.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

