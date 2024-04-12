The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

