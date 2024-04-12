Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Increased by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teradata accounts for about 4.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

