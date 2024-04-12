Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TME traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 953,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,141. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.