Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,027.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,471,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

