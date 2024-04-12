Telsey Advisory Group Comments on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $200.76.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6107 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.