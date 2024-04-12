T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “Hold” by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $114.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TROW. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $117.72 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

