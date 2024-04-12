Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $85.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

