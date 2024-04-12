Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 42,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,796,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Syra Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Syra Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

