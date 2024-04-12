Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNV. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

