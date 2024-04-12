Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,230 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 519,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 331,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

