Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BKR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 109.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

