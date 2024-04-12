Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

WOLF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

